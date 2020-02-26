Franklin County junior Brooklynn Miles is a Division I basketball recruit averaging 21.6 points per game for the Lady Flyers.
In the last three regular-season games of the season, Miles scored 35 points against Cooper on Feb. 15, 22 points against Lincoln County on Feb. 18 and 28 points in a win Friday at Scott, FCHS’ last game of the regular season.
In those three games she had a total of 15 rebounds, 19 assists and 12 steals.
For her performance, Miles has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Miles has also played soccer and run track at FCHS. She was on the Class 2A state championship 4x100-meter relay team last spring with Shauvi Kennedy, Bra Wilson and Laken Ellis.
Miles, who plays AAU basketball with Kentucky Premier U17 EYBL, is the daughter of Gordon Miles and Rachel Holt.
SJ: What is your favorite sport and why?
Miles: Basketball because I’m best at it, and I love it. It makes me happy.
SJ: Who’s had the most influence on your athletic career?
Miles: My dad because he played so he knows what he’s doing and what he’s talking about. He wants to see me succeed, and I love that about him.
SJ: What’s your favorite sports memory?
Miles: It was at the state tournament when I was in the seventh or eighth grade, and Coach (Joey) Thacker came in singing "I gotta whole lot of money" after a win. That’s my favorite.
SJ: What do you see as your role on this year’s team?
Miles: I see myself as the energy like in past years and to be more of a leader. This is the first time I’ve really, really been leading.
SJ: How is recruiting going? Do you like it or is it stressful?
Miles: It’s stressful at first, but it gets better. Once you connect with the coach and the team, you want to talk more instead of dreading to talk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.