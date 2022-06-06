Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County’s Bennett Myers was named second team alls-state and Brady Hockensmith received honorable mention on the all-state team released by the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Both players were seniors this spring.

Myers, who played primarily first base, batted .447 with 19 runs batted in, nine doubles and three home runs. He was named the 11th Region Player of the Year by the regional coaches.

Hockensmith hit .426 with eight doubles, two triples and three home runs, and he drove in 18 runs. He had a 12-9 record as a pitcher with a 2.86 ERA. He struck out 46 batters in 36 2/3 innings of work.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription