Franklin County’s Bennett Myers had a successful baseball season with the Flyers, and he picked up right where he left off when the summer travel season began.
Myers was recently named to an all-tournament team for the second time this summer, and he received his first NCAA Division I offer about two weeks ago from Xavier.
The soon-to-be sophomore has made a name for himself as a right-handed pitcher, but he also plays in the infield.
“Actually my first offer, they want me as a two-way player, to play a position when I’m not pitching,” Myers said. “The other schools who’ve looked at me haven’t said anything about going two ways.
“Louisville, Kentucky and others, it’s just about the pitching.”
Myers is a member of the Kentucky Baseball Club’s 15U team and has been with the Nicholasville organization since he was 11 years old.
He was named to the all-tournament pitchers team for Perfect Game’s WWBA 15U National Championship played July 12-19 in Cartersville, Georgia, his second all-tournament team this summer.
Myers will be back in Cartersville this week for Prep Baseball Report’s Future Games. Myers will be on Team Kentucky, which features 15- and 16-year-old players.
He’s one of five 15-year-olds on the roster of 20 players, and he’ll be pitching for Team Kentucky Thursday when it faces Team Missouri. The tournament runs through Saturday.
Perfect Game and Prep Baseball Report are scouting services.
According to the PBR website, the Future Games are for the best uncommitted Class of 2021 prospects and select members of the 2022 class from its 40-plus-state coverage area.
There were over 250 college coaches at last year’s event.
“I took my first pitching lesson when I was 8 years old from David Cammack,” Myers said. “He used to coach here, and he’s a friend of my dad’s. He obviously knows baseball.
“You can pitch at 9 years old. I started working in the fall when I was 8 years old so when I was 9 for summer ball I’d be one step ahead. My uncle pitched. I guess that’s where I get it from.”
His uncle Chip Dennis pitched for Kentucky State University.
This season for the Flyers, Myers went 6-2 in 10 starts. He had a 1.38 earned run average, and he struck out 49 batters in 50.2 innings.
Against district opponents during the regular season, he went 3-0 with a 0.412 ERA.
When Myers pitches Thursday, among the schools that will be watching are Kentucky, LSU and Auburn.
He first took notice of Auburn when Cam Newton was the Tigers’ quarterback, and he began following the school’s football and basketball teams.
That led to Myers becoming an Auburn fan.
“Auburn’s been my dream school,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to play baseball in the South in the SEC.”