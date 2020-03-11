New Athlete of the Week logo

Franklin County senior Jasmine Simpson has spent five years with the Lady Flyer basketball program.

During those five years, she’s made two trips to the state tournament, and last week she was named to the all-tournament team for the 11th Region Tournament after FCHS defeated Scott County in the championship game.

Simpson has been selected as this week’s Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

Simpson has started in all of Franklin County’s games this season, and she’s the team’s third leading scorer.

Simpson is the daughter of David Simpson and Christie Baker.

SJ: What is your favorite sports memory?

Simpson: Right now, it’s winning the region tournament this year. That meant a lot to me. Last year I really wanted to make it to state, and that got cut a little short. It means a lot we did it my senior year.

SJ: Who’s had the biggest influence on your athletic career?

Simpson: My dad. He’s always there to support me, making sure I get to the gym and have everything I need. He pushes me and makes sure I’m never slacking.

SJ: Basketball is the only sport you play. What do you like about it?

Simpson: It’s all year round. I go from here (high school) to AAU then back here for summer ball. It’s intense, it’s aggressive, and I’ve always loved it since I’ve been able to play.

SJ: If you did play another sport, what would it be?

Simpson: I don’t know if I’d want to play another one. If I had to pick one, it would probably be soccer. It’s intense. I just like getting dirty.

SJ: What are your plans after graduation?

Simpson: I plan to attend Midway to continue my athletic and academic career.

