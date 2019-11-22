Kennadi Woods
Franklin County senior Kennadi Woods has been selected as the Most Valuable Player of The State Journal All-County Soccer Team. (Linda Younkin)

Franklin County’s girls soccer team had an exceptional season, tying the school record for wins in a season with 19 and capturing its third straight 41st District Tournament championship.

Kennadi Woods, a senior for the Lady Flyers, has been selected as the Most Valuable Player for The State Journal All-County Team.

Woods scored 28 goals for the 19-4 FCHS squad, and she also had 11 assists. She was named to the 11th Region all-tournament team and was MVP of the Rotary Capital City Classic all-tournament team.

Here is the rest of the all-county team, listed in alphabetical order.

Emily Allen, FCHS

Allen, a junior, scored 10 goals and had eight assists this year.

Taylor Banta, FCHS

Banta, a junior, led the Lady Flyers in scoring with 31 goals, and she had eight assists.

Madison Close, FHS

Close, a senior, had 14 goals and seven assists for Frankfort.

Ella Davis, WHHS

A sophomore, Davis scored 15 goals for the Lady Wolverines, and she had three assists.

Claire Irish, FHS

Irish, a senior, scored two goals and had three assists while being used primarily as a midfielder.

Taylor Manley, FCHS

In her first year as the starting varsity goalkeeper, Manley, a junior, had 12 shutouts.

Emily Monnin, FCHS

Monnin, a junior, had five goals and six assists this season. She was given the defensive award by FCHS at its banquet.

Lauren Murray, WHHS

A sophomore, Murray had two assists this season.

Kennadie Pritchett, FHS

Pritchett, a senior, had 14 goals and four assists this year.

Logan Thomas, WHHS

A senior, Thomas had 10 goals and 10 assists for the Lady Wolverines.

Alison Wells, FCHS

Wells, a junior, had 20 goals and 12 assists this season. She was named the MVP of the 41st District Tournament.

Ameila “Moe” Wells, FCHS

 A freshman, Wells scored 17 goals and had a team-high 20 assists.

Anna Woolums, WHHS

Woolums, a junior, finished the year with 16 goals and five assists.

