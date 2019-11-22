Franklin County’s girls soccer team had an exceptional season, tying the school record for wins in a season with 19 and capturing its third straight 41st District Tournament championship.
Kennadi Woods, a senior for the Lady Flyers, has been selected as the Most Valuable Player for The State Journal All-County Team.
Woods scored 28 goals for the 19-4 FCHS squad, and she also had 11 assists. She was named to the 11th Region all-tournament team and was MVP of the Rotary Capital City Classic all-tournament team.
Here is the rest of the all-county team, listed in alphabetical order.
Emily Allen, FCHS
Allen, a junior, scored 10 goals and had eight assists this year.
Taylor Banta, FCHS
Banta, a junior, led the Lady Flyers in scoring with 31 goals, and she had eight assists.
Madison Close, FHS
Close, a senior, had 14 goals and seven assists for Frankfort.
Ella Davis, WHHS
A sophomore, Davis scored 15 goals for the Lady Wolverines, and she had three assists.
Claire Irish, FHS
Irish, a senior, scored two goals and had three assists while being used primarily as a midfielder.
Taylor Manley, FCHS
In her first year as the starting varsity goalkeeper, Manley, a junior, had 12 shutouts.
Emily Monnin, FCHS
Monnin, a junior, had five goals and six assists this season. She was given the defensive award by FCHS at its banquet.
Lauren Murray, WHHS
A sophomore, Murray had two assists this season.
Kennadie Pritchett, FHS
Pritchett, a senior, had 14 goals and four assists this year.
Logan Thomas, WHHS
A senior, Thomas had 10 goals and 10 assists for the Lady Wolverines.
Alison Wells, FCHS
Wells, a junior, had 20 goals and 12 assists this season. She was named the MVP of the 41st District Tournament.
Ameila “Moe” Wells, FCHS
A freshman, Wells scored 17 goals and had a team-high 20 assists.
Anna Woolums, WHHS
Woolums, a junior, finished the year with 16 goals and five assists.