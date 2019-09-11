Mercer County’s girls soccer team came into town last weekend with a 5-1 record.
The Lady Titans left with a 5-3 loss to Franklin County at Sower Soccer Complex.
FCHS senior Kennadi Woods, who had two goals and two assists in the game, has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
On the year, Woods has scored 15 goals and has six assists. She was also named the MVP of the Rotary Capital City Classic last month.
Woods began playing soccer when she was 3 years old, and she plays select soccer with the Bluegrass Soccer Club.
Woods is the daughter of Lori and Jason Woods.
State Journal: Have you played other sports, and why have you stuck with soccer?
Woods: I played basketball in like the fourth grade, and that’s it. It was one season just to try it out. Soccer is something I’m naturally good at. I’ve always liked my teams and my coaches, and it keeps me fit. I just love it.
SJ: Who has had the biggest influence on your athletic career?
Woods: Mike Toncray. He was my coach when I was 10 through 12, and he really cared about us. He worked with me, and he would critique me but with encouragement. It would be Mike and his son, Benji Toncray.
SJ: What’s your favorite memory involving soccer?
Woods: That would be beating Woodford County for the first time. I had a goal, an assist and a PK, and that’s why I remember it so vividly. (The game was the 41st District Tournament championship match when Woods was a sophomore. FCHS won 3-2 in a game that was decided in a penalty kick shootout.)
SJ: What do you like best about this year’s team?
Woods: The bond. Nearly all of us have been playing together since we were 10 in select and middle school, and we have a special knowledge of each other.
SJ: Do you plan to play soccer in college?
Woods: I’m undecided. I don’t know if I want to focus on school solely or soccer and school.