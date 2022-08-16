The Capital City Classic girls soccer tournament got underway Monday at the Sower Soccer Complex with Franklin County and Shelby County both notching wins.

FCHS defeated Frankfort 6-0 in the first game with Moe Wells scoring four goals and Meriah Price two. Ryann Disponnett had two assists, and Brett Hall had one.

