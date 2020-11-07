Franklin County's football team closed out the regular season with a 36-0 win Friday at South Oldham.
FCHS' Zach Claudio intercepted three passes and returned two of them for touchdowns to lead the Flyers in scoring.
Kaden Moorman ran for one touchdown and scored on a two-point conversion attempt. Jayden Mattison scored a rushing touchdown and threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Braedyn Tracy, and Owen Powell went 4-for-4 on point-after kicks.
Brenton Sears recorded 13 tackles for the Flyers while Phillip Peiffer had 11 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.
FCHS (5-1) will host Shelby County in the first round of the playoffs, which have been delayed until the weekend of Nov. 20.
