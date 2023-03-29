Franklin County's softball team defeated Bourbon County 15-5 in the semifinals of the Kentucky 2A Section 5 tournament Tuesday at Sally Gaines Field.

The Lady Flyers will play Lexington Catholic in the sectional championship game Thursday at 7 p.m. at Sally Gaines Field. Lexington Catholic beat Harrison County 5-1 in Tuesday's second semifinal game.

