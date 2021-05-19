Franklin County softball coach Tracy Spickard lamented her team’s lack of focus in its 17-4 loss at Western Hills on April 20.

It was a different story Wednesday when the Lady Flyers scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat WHHS 10-9 at Sally Gaines Field.

“We started the game focused, and we sustained it all the way through,” Spickard said. “We just played hard.”

Both teams played hard in a game that went back and forth with five lead changes and two ties.

“We had a chance to win,” WHHS coach Brian Redmon said. “They made plays down the stretch, but I thought both teams made plays.”

FCHS led 1-0 after the first inning, but the Lady Wolverines tied the game in the second and took a 3-1 lead in the top of the third.

Franklin County scored a run in the bottom of the third to pull within 3-2.

In the top of the fourth, Western Hills scored a run on a single by Addi Watson. There was some initial confusion as to whether Watson’s hit had been caught for an out, and two WHHS base runners were called out to end the inning after a lengthy discussion between the umpires.

“After that delay with the umpires, we lost our focus a little bit,” Redmon said, “and we gave up five runs the next inning. I’m proud of the way we fought back. Earlier in the game I thought we could have been better at the plate, but this is something we’ll learn from and we’ll get better from it.”

The Lady Flyers’ five runs in the bottom of the fourth gave them a 7-4 lead, and the score stayed 7-4 until Western Hills scored three runs in the sixth to tie the game.

The Lady Wolverines plated two runs in the top of the seventh with base hits by Darcey Burton and Kinsley Redmon and a two-run single by Anna Woolums.

Down 9-7, FCHS scored three runs in the seventh with a walk and singles by Sierra Watson, Emma Story, Baylee Spickard and Rylee Warner.

“I thought the difference was we stayed composed,” Tracy Spickard said. “Western Hills came back and made a run in the seventh, but we took it one hit a time.”

Warner and Watson both had three singles for FCHS. Layah Fox singled twice, and Story, Spickard and Riley Dawson each had a base hit.

Watson hit three singles for the Lady Wolverines, Sierra Weber hit a double and single, Ellie Roberts, Burton and Redmon all singled twice, and Woolums, Lauren McGaughey and Kaylin Mullins each had a base hit.

FCHS’ Peyton Sutton and WHHS’ Watson both pitched complete games.

“Give Western Hills credit,” Spickard said. “They didn’t get down when we took the lead. Both pitchers battled in the circle. It was just a good, competitive game.”

WHHS (15-7) plays at home Thursday against Frankfort while FCHS (9-16) plays its next games Friday and Saturday at the Meade County Mighty May Matchup.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription