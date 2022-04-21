Franklin County’s softball team defeated Frankfort 2-0 Wednesday at Paul Weddle Field at State Stadium.

FCHS’ Rylee Warner went 3-for-4 with a double and two singles. Baylee Spickard was 2-for-3 with two singles, Avery Lofton hit a double and single in four at-bats, and Shakeira Wheeler singled once.

Spickard and Lofton each had an RBI.

FHS had nine hits, all singles. Jaina Bishop, Sadie Dungan and Caroline Miklavcic all singled twice, and Annabel Young, Rhealee Ellis and Kalea Wagner each had a base hit.

Franklin County’s Kelly Wiard and Dungan both pitched complete games. Wiard recorded three strikeouts and walked two, and Dungan struck out seven and gave up two walks.

