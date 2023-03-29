Franklin County's Madison McCoy (2) is greeted at home plate by her teammates after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning of Wednesday's game against Frankfort at State Stadium. McCoy was the winning pitcher in FCHS' 15-0 victory. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County softball coach Tracy Spickard thought it took some time for the Lady Flyers to get going Wednesday, but once they did they defeated Frankfort 15-0 at Paul Weddle Field at State Stadium.
It was the district opener for both teams.
“I thought we were slow out of the gate,” Spickard said. “We had one run in the first inning. I didn’t think our intensity was what it needed to be.
“But we settled down, and we started to hit the ball hard.”
FCHS scored in the first inning on a single by Rylee Warner and an error. The Lady Flyers added two runs in the second with doubles by Camryn Kelly and Madison McCoy and a base hit from Sierra Watson.
The Lady Flyers broke the game open with 10 runs in the third inning, going ahead 13-0, and they added two runs in the fifth to end the game on the mercy rule.
McCoy hit a home run in the third inning, and Avery Lofton hit one in the fifth. Both were two-run homers.
“In the first inning we didn’t hit the ball hard,” Spickard said. “But, we started to hit the ball hard and made them play defense, and we were able to put a little run together.”
York Samons, Frankfort’s first-year coach, has been pleased with her team this season.
“It’s been going really good,” she said. “We’re a young team, and there’s a lot of promise with what we’re seeing.
“Even when it was 15-0, they were still cheering and being supportive of each other. This game didn’t go in our favor, but I was proud of them for the way they handled themselves.”
Getting hits for FCHS were Kelly with a triple and two doubles, Warner with a double and two singles, McCoy and Lofton each with a home run and double, Watson with a single and double, Baylee Spickard and Kaytlyn Spickard each with a double, and Shakeira Wheeler and Kelly Wiard each with a base hit.
Frankfort’s hits were a double by Sadie Dungan and singles from Gracie Sams, Sydney Peak and Simyia Minion.
McCoy and Dungan both pitched complete games.
Franklin County (4-2) played Lexington Catholic in the Kentucky 2A Section 5 championship game Thursday, and the Lady Flyers will play three games in Clarksville, Tennessee, this weekend.
Frankfort (2-4) plays its next game April 10 at home against Great Crossing.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.