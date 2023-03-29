Franklin County softball coach Tracy Spickard thought it took some time for the Lady Flyers to get going Wednesday, but once they did they defeated Frankfort 15-0 at Paul Weddle Field at State Stadium.

It was the district opener for both teams.

032923-FC softball-McCoy_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Madison McCoy (2) is greeted at home plate by her teammates after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning of Wednesday's game against Frankfort at State Stadium. McCoy was the winning pitcher in FCHS' 15-0 victory. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
032923.SBall-FH Peak-FC Kelly_ly.jpg

Frankfort third baseman Sydney Peak, left, and Franklin County's Camryn Kelly look for the throw to the infield during Wednesday's game at State Stadium. FCHS won 15-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
032923-SBall-FC Lofton_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Avery Lofton rounds second base after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning against Frankfort Wednesday at State Stadium. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

