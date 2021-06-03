Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County's softball team opens the 11th Region Tournament Saturday at 2 p.m. at Scott County.

All four first-round games will be played Saturday with district champions hosting district runners-up. The tournament moves to Madison Southern for the semifinals and championship game.

Scott County (15-17) won the 42nd District while FCHS (10-21) was the runner-up in the 41st District.

The winner of the Franklin County-Scott County game will play at 5 p.m. Monday in the semifinals against the winner of Saturday's Madison Southern-Lafayette contest.

Saturday's other games are Frederick Douglass vs. Lexington Catholic and Madison Central vs. Great Crossing. The winners of those games will play in the semifinals Monday at 8 p.m.

The championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

