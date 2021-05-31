Franklin County's Peyton Sutton won't be playing softball in college. With plans to go into the medical field, she'll be focusing on academics.

But she's in no hurry to see her softball career end.

Sutton, who graduated from FCHS last week, pitched a complete game and hit a two-run home run as the Lady Flyers defeated Western Hills 7-1 Monday in the first round of the 41st District Tournament at Sally Gaines Field.

FCHS will play Great Crossing today at 6 p.m. for the district championship. Both teams advance to the 11th Region Tournament next week. Great Crossing defeated Frankfort 12-0 Monday.

"Coming into today, knowing this could be my last game gave me a little extra motivation," Sutton said, "and playing Western Hills gives a little extra motivation in itself."

The game was tied 1-1 after the first inning, but FCHS scored runs in the second, third, fifth and seventh innings.

"We didn't play well enough to win today," WHHS coach Brian Redmon said. "I thought we were prepared. We had a good week of practice and took batting practice this morning.

"We didn't hit it well enough, and they made some plays that kept us from getting any momentum."

The teams split their regular-season games, but Franklin County took control early Monday.

"We came out of the gate strong, hard and fast," FCHS coach Tracy Spickard said. "We talk about it all the time."

FCHS scored a run in the top of the first inning, and WHHS countered with a run in the bottom of the first.

The Lady Flyers scored single runs in the second and third innings, two in the fifth on Sutton's home run, and two more in the seventh to close out the scoring.

"I felt like we put solid pressure on them the whole game," Spickard said. "We wanted to put the ball in play, make them field the ball, throw the ball.

"Our defense made some good plays and made some exceptional plays. Peyton did a great job in the circle, and everyone stepped up."

Those with hits for FCHS (10-20) were Rylee Warner with two singles, Sutton with a home run, Jaylin Muravchick with a double, and Emma Story, Baylee Spickard and Riley Dawson each with a base hit.

Anna Woolums and Lauren McGaughey both hit two singles for Western Hills, Sierra Weber hit a double, and Kaylin Mullins had a base hit.

Addi Watson pitched a complete game for WHHS.

WHHS (18-10) graduates five seniors off this season's team — Olivia Turner, Anna Woolums, Darcey Burton, Kaylin Mullins and MaKenna Briscoe, the Lady Wolverines' starting catcher, who left the game with a dislocated thumb.

