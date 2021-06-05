060621.SBall-FCWarner_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Rylee Warner takes a lead off second base during the sixth inning of FCHS' 11th Region Tournament game Monday at Scott County. Scott County won 4-1. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)

GEORGETOWN — Franklin County’s softball team couldn’t get timely hits, and the Lady Flyers lost to Scott County 4-1 Saturday in the first round of the 11th Region Tournament.

“We just didn’t string hits together,” FCHS coach Tracy Spickard said. “We had runners on second and third, first and second, and we couldn’t get the hit that would really get us started.”

Scott County (16-17), winner of the 42nd District, scored one run in the third inning and three in the fourth.

FCHS (10-22) plated its run in the sixth inning.Rylee Warner singled and scored when Layah Fox reached on an error.

The Cardinals had seven hits, six singles and a double. Ada Little pitched for Scott County.

“I thought Peyton (Sutton) pitched a heck of a game,” Spickard said. “She got stronger as the game went on. She’s such a great competitor, and she gave us an opportunity. We just couldn’t get that hit that would get our engine going.”

Sutton pitched a complete game for the Lady Flyers. Getting hits for FCHS were Baylee Spickard and Warner each with a single.

“We made some mistakes, and they capitalized on a couple of those,” coach Spickard said. “We made some regular plays, and we had some spectacular plays. Peyton and Baylee dove for catches on bunts, and Sierra (Weber) laid out for a catch in the outfield.

“I told them if you step off the field knowing you’ve given everything you’ve got, even if you don’t get the outcome you want, you have to feel good.”

FCHS has four seniors on this year’s team — Sutton, Fox, Jaylin Muravchick and Emma Story.

“Overall I’m super proud of how far we’ve come in the last three weeks in particular,” coach Spickard said. “We earned our spot in the district championship game, and we earned our spot in the 11th Region tournament.”

