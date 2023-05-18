GEORGETOWN — Franklin County’s softball team lost to Great Crossing 13-8 Wednesday in the semifinals of the 41st District tournament at Great Crossing.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

FCHS’ Camryn Kelly went 2-for-4 at the plate with two home runs and drove in five runs.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription