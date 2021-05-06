Franklin County has a young softball team that coach Tracy Spickard says has struggled with consistency this season, but the Lady Flyers turned in a solid effort Thursday, beating Frankfort 7-0 at Sally Gaines Field.
“We didn’t have any errors, and that’s progress,” Spickard said. “We had two long balls, we made some good plays, and we executed the bunt.
“We executed the little things well, and that makes a huge difference.”
The Lady Flyers opened the scoring with two runs in the second inning on an error, a double by Baylee Spickard and a grounder by Madison Benassi.
The Lady Flyers added a run in the third with singles by Madison Sparks and Peyton Sutton, and they closed out the scoring in the fifth inning with Rylee Warner and Fox both hitting two-run home runs. Riley Dawson and Spickard both had base hits in the inning.
Frankfort got its first two batters on base in the seventh inning with singles by Kalea Wagner and Annabel Young, but a strikeout, a fielder’s choice that forced Wagner out at third and a grounder to first ended the threat.
“They’ve all been playing the field very well,” FHS coach T.J. Gaines said of his team's defense. “We’ve been struggling a little bit at the plate. We hit it solid tonight, but we just hit it right at them.”
Sutton threw a complete game, giving up four hits in the shutout win.
“Peyton did a good job in the circle,” Spickard said.
Khloe Schwaniger pitched a complete game for the Lady Panthers. Macy Dungan, who is usually FHS’ starting pitcher, has been sidelined with an ankle injury.
“Khloe did a good job,” Gaines said. “She’s come in for the last few games, and she’s been throwing well.”
FCHS had seven hits. Warner and Fox each hit a home run, Spickard hit a double and single, and Sutton, Dawson and Sparks each had a base hits.
Frankfort’s hits were singles by Wagner, Young, Haley Close and Caroline Miklavcic.
FHS, now 6-10 overall and 0-5 in the district, plays a varsity doubleheader at home Saturday against Rockcastle County.
FCHS (7-10, 2-3) plays two games Saturday in the Tylar Missbach Memorial Showcase hosted by Boyle County. The Lady Flyers take on Ashland Blazer at noon and Bath County at 2 p.m., and Spickard will look to see if her team can build on Thursday’s performance.
“We’ll get there,” she said. “This is a good group of kids. They like to compete, and they have a lot of talent. They just have to focus on trying to improve each day out and get to the right point at the right time of year, the end of May.”
