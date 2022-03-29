Franklin County’s softball team has played just three games, but the Lady Flyers have followed the same formula to win all three contests.

FCHS defeated Frankfort 16-5 Tuesday at Sally Gaines Field in a game called in the fifth inning on the mercy rule.

“We opened with Spencer County,” FCHS coach Tracy Spickard said of the season. “We came out and played well. Kelly Wiard pitched well for us, and we put the bat on the ball.

“It was much the same against Owen County. Kelly pitched well in the circle, we put the bat on the ball early, and we continued to hit the ball and produce runs.”

Then came Tuesday’s game, with the Lady Flyers scoring five runs in the first inning and leading 7-0 after the second.

“We talked about getting out to a fast start, and we posted five runs in the first inning,” Spickard said. “We did a good job starting fast, but there were a couple of innings we were complacent. We were back on our heels, and we lost our focus a little bit.”

Frankfort, under first-year head coach Katelyn Blair, was playing its eighth game of the season. The Lady Panthers, who are in the midst of a three-week spring break, were missing two players who are on a trip to Greece and two more are out with injuries.

“We’re young,” Blair said. “We’re working on making a bit of a culture shift, making sure we have some accountability, and that’s never easy to do.”

The Lady Panthers (2-6) got on the board with two runs in the third inning. They added one in the fourth and two in the fifth.

“The team we played was about half of our varsity,” Blair said. “We made some mistakes, but our outfield was our JV outfield. We had a lot of people playing out of position, and we had kids who made their first varsity start tonight.”

Franklin County added six runs in the third inning and was scoreless in the fourth. FCHS closed out the game with three runs in the sixth inning.

“We regained our focus,” Spickard said, “and we did what we needed to do to finish it.”

Rylee Warner went 4-for-4 with two home runs, a triple and a single for FCHS. Wiard, who pitched a complete game for the victory, also hit a home run. Others with hits were Madison Benassi and Annabelle Southworth with two doubles each, Baylee Spickard with two singles, Sierra Watson with a double, and Kaytlyn Spickard with a base hit.

Frankfort’s hits were singles by Lexie Gerow, Jaina Bishop, Kalea Wagner, Molly Hanson and Sydney Peak. Sadie Dungan pitched for FHS.

Frankfort plays at Bryan Station Wednesday and hosts Model Thursday.

Franklin County plays at home Wednesday against Madison Central and Thursday against Shelby County.

