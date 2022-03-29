Franklin County’s softball team has played just three games, but the Lady Flyers have followed the same formula to win all three contests.
FCHS defeated Frankfort 16-5 Tuesday at Sally Gaines Field in a game called in the fifth inning on the mercy rule.
“We opened with Spencer County,” FCHS coach Tracy Spickard said of the season. “We came out and played well. Kelly Wiard pitched well for us, and we put the bat on the ball.
“It was much the same against Owen County. Kelly pitched well in the circle, we put the bat on the ball early, and we continued to hit the ball and produce runs.”
Then came Tuesday’s game, with the Lady Flyers scoring five runs in the first inning and leading 7-0 after the second.
“We talked about getting out to a fast start, and we posted five runs in the first inning,” Spickard said. “We did a good job starting fast, but there were a couple of innings we were complacent. We were back on our heels, and we lost our focus a little bit.”
Frankfort, under first-year head coach Katelyn Blair, was playing its eighth game of the season. The Lady Panthers, who are in the midst of a three-week spring break, were missing two players who are on a trip to Greece and two more are out with injuries.
“We’re young,” Blair said. “We’re working on making a bit of a culture shift, making sure we have some accountability, and that’s never easy to do.”
The Lady Panthers (2-6) got on the board with two runs in the third inning. They added one in the fourth and two in the fifth.
“The team we played was about half of our varsity,” Blair said. “We made some mistakes, but our outfield was our JV outfield. We had a lot of people playing out of position, and we had kids who made their first varsity start tonight.”
Franklin County added six runs in the third inning and was scoreless in the fourth. FCHS closed out the game with three runs in the sixth inning.
“We regained our focus,” Spickard said, “and we did what we needed to do to finish it.”
Rylee Warner went 4-for-4 with two home runs, a triple and a single for FCHS. Wiard, who pitched a complete game for the victory, also hit a home run. Others with hits were Madison Benassi and Annabelle Southworth with two doubles each, Baylee Spickard with two singles, Sierra Watson with a double, and Kaytlyn Spickard with a base hit.
Frankfort’s hits were singles by Lexie Gerow, Jaina Bishop, Kalea Wagner, Molly Hanson and Sydney Peak. Sadie Dungan pitched for FHS.
Frankfort plays at Bryan Station Wednesday and hosts Model Thursday.
Franklin County plays at home Wednesday against Madison Central and Thursday against Shelby County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.