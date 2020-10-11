LOUISVILLE (AP) — How ranked teams fared in their weekly games:

Class 1A
1. Paintsville (5-0) beat Fairview 57-6.
2. Pikeville (4-1) beat Phelps 54-6.
3. Newport Central Catholic (4-0) beat Ludlow 59-21.
4. Lou. Holy Cross (5-0) beat Bethlehem 54-43.
5. Bethlehem (4-1) lost to Lou. Holy Cross 54-43.
6. Lou. Ky. Country Day (3-1) beat Berea 51-0.
7. Crittenden Co. (4-1) beat Caverna 78-0.
8. Dayton (5-0) beat Bellevue 22-13.
9. Williamsburg (0-2) vs. Harlan, COVID canc.
10. Sayre (5-0) beat Carroll Co. 28-13.
Class 2A
1. Somerset (5-0) beat Danville 42-3.
2. Lex. Christian (4-1) lost to Frederick Douglass 40-6.
3. Breathitt Co. (3-0) did not play.
4. Mayfield (4-1) beat Paducah Tilghman 36-6.
5. Beechwood (3-2) beat Cov. Holy Cross 48-6.
6. Owensboro Catholic (4-1) lost to Owensboro 28-14.
7. Danville (3-1) lost to Somerset 42-3.
8. West Carter (5-0) beat Prestonburg 58-7.
9. Caldwell Co. (2-2) vs. Glasgow, COVID canc.
10. Hancock Co. (4-0) did not play.
Class 3A
1. Belfry (3-2) lost to North Hardin 21-20.
2. Elizabethtown (5-0) beat Meade Co. 36-6.
3. Ashland Blazer (3-0) beat East Carter 54-7.
4. Lou. DeSales (2-2) lost to Lou. St. Xavier 28-7.
5. Bardstown (5-0) beat Marion Co. 56-0.
6. Russell (5-0) beat Greenup Co. 39-0.
7. Paducah Tilghman (3-2) lost to Mayfield 36-6.
8. Lou. Christian Academy (2-2) COVID canc.
9. Rockcastle Co. (4-1) beat Jackson Co. 51-0..
(tie) Mercer Co. (3-1) beat South Laurel 42-18.
Class 4A
1. Johnson Central (4-0) beat Perry Co. Central 75-24.
2. Boyle Co. (4-0) beat Lexington Catholic 40-0.
3. Lou. Central (3-0) beat Waggener 24-7.
4. Franklin Co. (2-0) COVID canc.
5. Corbin (3-1) beat Knox Central 34-7.
6. Lex. Catholic (2-2) lost to Boyle Co. 40-0.
7. Knox Central (2-2) lost to Corbin 34-7.
8. Lincoln Co. (4-1) lost to Wayne Co. 52-36.
9. Letcher County Central (4-0) COVID canc.
10. Wayne Co. (2-2) beat Lincoln Co. 52-36..
Class 5A
1. Cov. Catholic (4-0) beat did not play.
2. South Warren (3-0) did not play.
3. Frederick Douglass (3-1) beat Lexington Christian 40-6.
4. Bowling Green (3-1) beat McCracken Co. 28-12.
5. Owensboro (5-0) beat Owensboro Catholic 28-14.
6. Scott Co. (5-0) beat Grant Co. 62-14.
7. Southwestern (5-0) beat Whitley Co. 27-6.
8. South Oldham (3-1) lost to North Bullitt 28-0.
9. Highlands (3-2) beat Boone Co. 43-0.
10. Pulaski Co. (4-1) beat North Laurel 41-18.
Class 6A
1. Lou. Trinity (4-0) beat Lou. Ballard 40-0.
2. North Hardin (5-0) beat Belfry 21-20.
3. Lou. Male (3-1) beat Southern 64-0.
4. Lou. DuPont Manual (2-1) COVID canc.
5. McCracken County (4-1) lost to Bowling Green 28-12.
6. Lou. St. Xavier (1-2) beat Lou. DeSales 28-7.
7. Lex. Bryan Station (4-1) beat George Rogers Clark 35-21.
8. Lou. Ballard (1-2) lost to Lou. Trinity 40-0.
9. Simon Kenton (2-3) lost to Dixie Heights 28-14.
10. Dixie Heights (3-2) beat Simon Kenton 28-14.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription