LOUISVILLE (AP) — How ranked teams fared in their weekly games:
|Class 1A
|1. Paintsville (5-0) beat Fairview 57-6.
|2. Pikeville (4-1) beat Phelps 54-6.
|3. Newport Central Catholic (4-0) beat Ludlow 59-21.
|4. Lou. Holy Cross (5-0) beat Bethlehem 54-43.
|5. Bethlehem (4-1) lost to Lou. Holy Cross 54-43.
|6. Lou. Ky. Country Day (3-1) beat Berea 51-0.
|7. Crittenden Co. (4-1) beat Caverna 78-0.
|8. Dayton (5-0) beat Bellevue 22-13.
|9. Williamsburg (0-2) vs. Harlan, COVID canc.
|10. Sayre (5-0) beat Carroll Co. 28-13.
|Class 2A
|1. Somerset (5-0) beat Danville 42-3.
|2. Lex. Christian (4-1) lost to Frederick Douglass 40-6.
|3. Breathitt Co. (3-0) did not play.
|4. Mayfield (4-1) beat Paducah Tilghman 36-6.
|5. Beechwood (3-2) beat Cov. Holy Cross 48-6.
|6. Owensboro Catholic (4-1) lost to Owensboro 28-14.
|7. Danville (3-1) lost to Somerset 42-3.
|8. West Carter (5-0) beat Prestonburg 58-7.
|9. Caldwell Co. (2-2) vs. Glasgow, COVID canc.
|10. Hancock Co. (4-0) did not play.
|Class 3A
|1. Belfry (3-2) lost to North Hardin 21-20.
|2. Elizabethtown (5-0) beat Meade Co. 36-6.
|3. Ashland Blazer (3-0) beat East Carter 54-7.
|4. Lou. DeSales (2-2) lost to Lou. St. Xavier 28-7.
|5. Bardstown (5-0) beat Marion Co. 56-0.
|6. Russell (5-0) beat Greenup Co. 39-0.
|7. Paducah Tilghman (3-2) lost to Mayfield 36-6.
|8. Lou. Christian Academy (2-2) COVID canc.
|9. Rockcastle Co. (4-1) beat Jackson Co. 51-0.
|.
|(tie) Mercer Co. (3-1) beat South Laurel 42-18.
|Class 4A
|1. Johnson Central (4-0) beat Perry Co. Central 75-24.
|2. Boyle Co. (4-0) beat Lexington Catholic 40-0.
|3. Lou. Central (3-0) beat Waggener 24-7.
|4. Franklin Co. (2-0) COVID canc.
|5. Corbin (3-1) beat Knox Central 34-7.
|6. Lex. Catholic (2-2) lost to Boyle Co. 40-0.
|7. Knox Central (2-2) lost to Corbin 34-7.
|8. Lincoln Co. (4-1) lost to Wayne Co. 52-36.
|9. Letcher County Central (4-0) COVID canc.
|10. Wayne Co. (2-2) beat Lincoln Co. 52-36.
|.
|Class 5A
|1. Cov. Catholic (4-0) beat did not play.
|2. South Warren (3-0) did not play.
|3. Frederick Douglass (3-1) beat Lexington Christian 40-6.
|4. Bowling Green (3-1) beat McCracken Co. 28-12.
|5. Owensboro (5-0) beat Owensboro Catholic 28-14.
|6. Scott Co. (5-0) beat Grant Co. 62-14.
|7. Southwestern (5-0) beat Whitley Co. 27-6.
|8. South Oldham (3-1) lost to North Bullitt 28-0.
|9. Highlands (3-2) beat Boone Co. 43-0.
|10. Pulaski Co. (4-1) beat North Laurel 41-18.
|Class 6A
|1. Lou. Trinity (4-0) beat Lou. Ballard 40-0.
|2. North Hardin (5-0) beat Belfry 21-20.
|3. Lou. Male (3-1) beat Southern 64-0.
|4. Lou. DuPont Manual (2-1) COVID canc.
|5. McCracken County (4-1) lost to Bowling Green 28-12.
|6. Lou. St. Xavier (1-2) beat Lou. DeSales 28-7.
|7. Lex. Bryan Station (4-1) beat George Rogers Clark 35-21.
|8. Lou. Ballard (1-2) lost to Lou. Trinity 40-0.
|9. Simon Kenton (2-3) lost to Dixie Heights 28-14.
|10. Dixie Heights (3-2) beat Simon Kenton 28-14.
