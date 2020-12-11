PAINTSVILLE — Since last year's state 4A final in football, when Johnson Central beat Boyle County 21-20, the talk this season was about a rematch.
That won't happen.
Franklin County defeated Johnson Central 20-12 Friday in a semi-state game at Eagle Field.
That puts the Flyers in next Friday's championship game against Boyle County, which shut out Hopkinsville 55-0 in the other semi-state game.
"People talk about 4A as the be all and end all," FCHS coach Eddie James said. "It's a tough class. Central, Johnson Central, Boyle County. We're trying to establish ourselves."
Franklin County did that Friday, scoring early and controlling much of the game against the defending state champion.
The Golden Eagles (10-1) trailed 20-0 going into the fourth quarter before giving Franklin County fans some anxious moments in the final period.
"People have been sleeping on us all year," FCHS' Peyton Ledford said. "People call us an offensive team, but tonight we proved we can play defense, too, and we went out and proved everybody wrong."
Ledford scored the Flyers' first touchdown on a 4-yard run late in the first quarter, which ended with FCHS leading 7-0. In the second quarter, Nick Broyles threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Fred Farrier II for a 13-0 lead at halftime.
Broyles' second touchdown pass covered 73 yards to Zack Claudio in the third quarter, and FCHS led 20-0 when the quarter ended. Owen Powell kicked two extra points for the Flyers.
Johnson Central quarterback Grant Rice had an 8-yard touchdown run with 8 minutes left in the game, and JCHS' Dillon Preston ran the ball in from 15 yards out for a touchdown with 2:42 remaining to make the score 20-12.
The Golden Eagles had the ball one more time, but FCHS' Jayden Mattison intercepted a pass with 48 seconds left to seal the win.
"I've been sending them stuff all week to try and motivate them," James said about his team. "I wanted them to be focused. I'm just happy."
The victory ended Johnson Central's streak of consecutive state championship game appearances at five.
FCHS (9-1) will play Boyle County Friday at 7 p.m. at Kroger Field in Lexington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.