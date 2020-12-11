121220.FCFBall-Peyton Ledford_ly.JPG

Franklin County's Peyton Ledford (3) celebrates a defensive stop as he leaves the field with teammates Michael Hollaway (52) and Blair Tate (44) during their semi-state game at Johnson Central Friday. FCHS won 20-12 to advance to the state championship game next Friday. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)

PAINTSVILLE — Since last year's state 4A final in football, when Johnson Central beat Boyle County 21-20, the talk this season was about a rematch.

That won't happen.

Franklin County defeated Johnson Central 20-12 Friday in a semi-state game at Eagle Field.

That puts the Flyers in next Friday's championship game against Boyle County, which shut out Hopkinsville 55-0 in the other semi-state game.

"People talk about 4A as the be all and end all," FCHS coach Eddie James said. "It's a tough class. Central, Johnson Central, Boyle County. We're trying to establish ourselves."

Franklin County did that Friday, scoring early and controlling much of the game against the defending state champion.

The Golden Eagles (10-1) trailed 20-0 going into the fourth quarter before giving Franklin County fans some anxious moments in the final period.

"People have been sleeping on us all year," FCHS' Peyton Ledford said. "People call us an offensive team, but tonight we proved we can play defense, too, and we went out and proved everybody wrong."

Ledford scored the Flyers' first touchdown on a 4-yard run late in the first quarter, which ended with FCHS leading 7-0. In the second quarter, Nick Broyles threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Fred Farrier II for a 13-0 lead at halftime.

Broyles' second touchdown pass covered 73 yards to Zack Claudio in the third quarter, and FCHS led 20-0 when the quarter ended. Owen Powell kicked two extra points for the Flyers.

Johnson Central quarterback Grant Rice had an 8-yard touchdown run with 8 minutes left in the game, and JCHS' Dillon Preston ran the ball in from 15 yards out for a touchdown with 2:42 remaining to make the score 20-12.

The Golden Eagles had the ball one more time, but FCHS' Jayden Mattison intercepted a pass with 48 seconds left to seal the win.

"I've been sending them stuff all week to try and motivate them," James said about his team. "I wanted them to be focused. I'm just happy."

The victory ended Johnson Central's streak of consecutive state championship game appearances at five.

FCHS (9-1) will play Boyle County Friday at 7 p.m. at Kroger Field in Lexington.

