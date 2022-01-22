Franklin County graduate Brooklynn Miles will be honored during a halftime ceremony Monday when the FCHS girls basketball team hosts Western Hills.

012222.WBall-UT Miles_UT Athletics.jpg

Tennessee freshman Brooklynn Miles, sitting on the bench before last week's game against Kentucky, will be honored during a halftime ceremony at Monday's Franklin County girls basketball home game against Western Hills. Miles is a graduate of FCHS and the state's reigning Miss Basketball. (Ian Cox | Tennessee Athletics)

Miles is Kentucky’s reigning Miss Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year. Now a freshman at Tennessee, Miles has come off the bench to play in all 18 games for the 17-1 Lady Vols.

She plays an average of 21 minutes per game. Miles is third on the team in assists with 41, and she’s averaging 2.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Monday’s game will begin at 7 p.m. because there will be no junior varsity game.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription