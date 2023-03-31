Franklin County’s track teams captured both the boys and girls team titles at the Shelby County all-comers meet Tuesday.

The FCHS girls finished with 117 points, edging out the Christian Educational Consortium by two points. The Flyers won with 108 points, and Shelby County was runner-up with 99 points.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg
Western Hills logo

