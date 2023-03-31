Franklin County’s track teams captured both the boys and girls team titles at the Shelby County all-comers meet Tuesday.
The FCHS girls finished with 117 points, edging out the Christian Educational Consortium by two points. The Flyers won with 108 points, and Shelby County was runner-up with 99 points.
Western Hills competed at the meet with the WHHS boys team finishing fifth.
Winners for Franklin County were Henry Andrews, 110-meter hurdles; Greg Anderson, 100- and 400-meter dashes; Jaden Oldham and Peyton Ledford in the shot put; the girls 4x200, 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams; and the boys 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams.
Western Hills’ winners were Jon Eades, 1,600-meter run; James Rhody, 300-meter hurdles; and Tyler Withers, 200-meter dash.
Here are the results for the local athletes.
BOYS
4x800-meter relay: 2. FCHS (Isaac Andrews, Isaac Gilbert, Ismael Valladares-Valles, Carlos Cortes) 9:29.02.
110-meter hurdles: 1. Henry Andrews (FC) 17.82, 2. James Rhody (WH) 20.86, 5. Drew Kemper (FC) 22.97.
100-meter dash: 1. Greg Anderson (FC) 12.00, 2. Tyler Withers (WH) 12.01, 7. Isaac Antoine (FC) 12.55, 14. Taurean Smith (FC) 12.80, 15. Gavin Hurst (FC) 12.80, 18. Coen Taylor (FC) 12.84, 23. Peyton Ledford (FC) 12.96, 24. LeDarrius Simmons (FC) 13.00, 30. Arturo Cortes (FC) 13.24, 32. Antonio Wheeler (FC) 13.35, 44. Perrin Thompson (WH) 13.71, 55. Jaeden Samuels (WH) 14.11, 60. Usifo Unuakhalu (FC) 14.47, 66. Cole Tincher (FC) 14.85.
4x200-meter relay: 1. FCHS (Greg Anderson, Emanuel Smith, Zac Cox, Gilead Galloway) 1:34.82.
1,600-meter run: 1. Jon Eades (WH) 4:48.06, 4. Steven Meyer (WH) 5:07.21, 9. Graham Clements (FC) 5:15.99, 14. Aiden Satterley (WH) 5:33.31, 16. Isaac Gilbert (FC) 5:36.46, 17. Ismael Valladares-Valles (FC) 5:37.89, 21. Carlos Cortes (FC) 5:50.65, 27. Gaven Rucker (WH) 6:05.56, 28. Christian Roberts (FC) 6:06.24, 29. Braydon Galyon (WH) 6:26.41.
4x100-meter relay: 9. FCHS (Tauren Smith, Zac Cox, Gavin Hurst, Gilead Galloway) 53.68.
400-meter dash: 1. Greg Anderson (FC) 54.03, 3. Shakur Muhammad (FC) 55.32, 4. Emanuel Smith (FC) 55.55, 5. Carter Richardson (FC) 56.12, 9. Isaac Antoine (FC) 58.88, 11. Taurean Smith (FC) 59.01, 12. Arturo Cortes (FC) 59.09, 13. Elijah Pollard (FC) 59.20, 14. Garrison Graves (WH) 1:00.97, 19. Coen Taylor (FC) 1:02.04, 23. LeDarrius Simmons (FC) 1:02.62, 28. Antonio Wheeler (FC) 1:04.18, 29. Landon Giles (WH) 1:04.98, 30. Usifo Unuakhalu (FC) 1:06.51, 33. Elijah Lyles (FC) 1:07.90, 34. Cole Tincher (FC) 1:08.24, 37. Jaeden Samuels (WH) 1:13.18.
300-meter hurdles: 1. James Rhody (WH) 48.86.
800-meter run: 4. Isaac Andrews (FC) 2:19.10, 10. Steven Meyer (WH) 2:23.01, 14. Elijah Ruffin (FC) 2:27.00, 15. Aiden Satterley (WH) 2:27.78, 18. Isaiah Sowders (FC) 2:31.40, 24. Elijah Lyles (FC) 2:45.23, 25. Gaven Rucker (WH) 2:47.25, 27. Cainan Lawson (WH) 2:55.25, 28. Garrison Graves (WH) 2:57.76, 31. Braydon Galyon (WH) 3:05.68.
200-meter dash: 1. Tyler Withers (WH) 23.79, 3. Zac Cox (FC) 24.15, 6. Emanuel Smith (FC) 24.66, 10. Shakur Muhammad (FC) 25.16, 13. Elijah Pollard (FC) 25.37, 14. Taurean Smith (FC) 25.46, 19. Isaac Antoine (FC) 25.81, 21. Coen Taylor (FC) 25.94, 23. Arturo Cortes (FC) 26.06, 36. James Rhody (WH) 26.83, 39. LeDarrius Simmons (FC) 27.02, 47. Antonio Wheeler (FC) 27.79, 57. Usifo Unukhalu (FC) 28.91, 65. Cole Tincher (FC) 29.71, 70. Jaeden Samuels (WH) 30.49.
3,200-meter run: 3. Jon Eades (WH) 10:37.82, 6. Graham Clements (FC) 11:59.91, 9. Isaiah Sowders (FC) 12:03.88.
4x400-meter relay: 1. FCHS (Zac Cox, Greg Anderson, Emanuel Smith, Carter Richardson) 3:49.16.
Long jump: 3. Tyler Withers (WH) 17-09.50, 16. Drew Kemper (FC) 11-10.75.
Shot put: 1. Peyton Ledford (FC) 52-04.50, 6. Perrin Thompson (WH) 36-03, 10. Carson Greenwell (FC) 34-11, 18. Elijah Samuels (WH) 32-03.50, 19. Ben Johnson (WH) 31-10.50, 21. Ty Taylor (FC) 30-08, 22. Jacob Olds (FC) 30-04, 26. Clay Campbell (WH) 29-09.50, 28. Jordan Bell (WH) 29-06, 29. Shamari Aitkens (FC) 27-07, 38. Joey Baker (WH) 14-06.
Triple jump: 4. Henry Andrews (FC) 35-06, 11. Drew Kemper (FC) 29-08.
Discus throw: 4. Perrin Thompson (WH) 103-10, 7. Ty Taylor (FC) 92-04, 15. Clay Campbell (WH) 84-03, 20. Jacob Olds (FC) 75-01, 21. Elijah Samuels (WH) 74-02, 24. Ben Johnson (WH) 66-02, 25. Shamari Aitkens (FC) 65-05, 29. Jordan Bell (WH) 62-10, 33. Joey Baker (WH) 28-08.
GIRLS
100-meter hurdles: 4. Isabelle Powell (FC) 18.77.
100-meter dash: 2. Deloris Boateng (FC) 13.54, 3. Bria Wilson (FC) 13.62, 7. TaZyriah Miley (FC) 14.01, 9. Deon Echols (FC) 14.09, 10. Mariah Jackson (FC) 14.21, 14. Khalena Watts (WH) 15.03, 15. Cassidy Bowman (WH) 15.28, 22. Nakyra Harvey (WH) 15.85, 24. Egypt Slater (FC) 16.01, 27. Arryele Nicholson (FC) 16.04.
4x200-meter relay: 1. FCHS (Kate Alvis, Hailey Hill, TaZyriah Miley, Bria Wilson) 1:52.15.
1,600-meter run: 3. Rylee Schaffner (FC) 5:57.05, 7. Ella Johnston (FC) 6:45.01, 11. Alex Schweickart (WH) 7:13.87.
4x100-meter relay: 1. FCHS (Deon Echols, Deloris Boateng, Mariah Jackson, Bria Wilson) 52.18.
400-meter dash: 2. Kate Alvis (FC) 1:04.43, 4. Hailey Hill (FC) 1:08.55, 5. TaZyriah Miley (FC) 1:11.64, 13. Arryele Nicholson (FC) 1:20.30, 16. Egypt Slater (FC) 1:24.42, 17. Nakyra Harvey (WH) 1:26.61.
800-meter run: 4. Jayden Dummitt (FC) 2:44.38, 5. Rylee Schaffner (FC) 2:45.78, 7. Audrey Wells (FC) 2:46.14, 21. Alex Schweickart (WH) 3:25.26, 22. Samantha Ramsey (WH) 3:33.13, 24. Rory Shields (WH) 3:50.78.
200-meter dash: 2. Kate Alvis (FC) 28.22, 3. Hailey Hill (FC) 28.72, 5. Deon Echols (FC) 28.98, 6. Bria Wilson (FC) 29.02, 7. Mariah Jackson (FC) 29.09, 11. TaZyriah Miley (FC) 29.77, 13. Khalena Watts (WH) 31.24, 26. Nakyra Harvey (WH) 33.22, 28. Arryele Nicholson (FC) 33.43, 37. Egypt Slater (FC) 35.34.
3,200-meter run: 3. Ella Johnston (FC) 15:29.90.
4x400-meter relay: 1. FCHS (Kate Alvis, Jayden Dummitt, Hailey Hill, Deon Echols) 4:31.99.
Shot put: 1. Jaden Oldham (FC) 34-06, 6. Elizabeth Judy (WH) 24-02, 11. Makayla Gilbert (WH) 20-03.
Discus throw: 2. Jaden Oldham (FC) 81-01, 10. Rory Shields (WH) 44-05, 11. Elizabeth Judy (WH) 41-07, 14. Makayla Gilbert (WH) 29-04.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.