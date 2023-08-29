Franklin County’s volleyball team finished as runner-up in the silver bracket at the Thoroughbred Smash tournament Saturday at Lafayette.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

The Lady Flyers lost two tournament matches Friday, but a 2-1 win over Graves County Saturday gave FCHS head coach Dale Adkins his 100th career victory as a head coach.

