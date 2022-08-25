Members of Franklin County's volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point against Western Hills during Thursday's match at WHHS, Franklin County won 3-0. The players are, going clockwise, Sophie Dufour (1), Carlee VanHouten, Isabelle Cecil (4), Laurae Heady (13), Alana Romero-Lozano (15) and Lindsey Fister. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County’s volleyball team has some goals in mind for this season, and Thursday’s match at Western Hills did nothing to dampen them.
The Lady Flyers defeated WHHS 3-0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-14) to stay unbeaten this season at 4-0. FCHS has won all four matches 3-0.
“This is close to what we want to accomplish this year,” FCHS coach Dale Adkins said. “We think we can be a top 25 team, we think we can compete for the regional title. Those are our goals.”
FCHS jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first game. Western Hills (2-2) tied the game at 4-4 and stayed close until the Lady Flyers started to pull away at 15-9 with Sophie Dufour serving for four straight points.
Franklin County closed out the game with Lindsey Fister serving for four straight points.
Leading 14-9 in the second game, the Lady Flyers outscored WHHS 11-3 to close out the game and take a 2-0 lead.
“I thought we controlled the match from the beginning,” Adkins said. “It was a good all-around team effort.”
The Lady Wolverines trailed 15-12 in the third game, but their last two points came on sideouts, and FCHS’ final two servers, Alana Romero-Lozano and Fister each served for four points. The team’s other two points were on sideouts.
“We still have a few things we’re struggling with, but we’re starting to see them more clearly,” WHHS coach Scott Hudson said. “We needed a game like this. Franklin County played well. We needed to see people who hit the ball at us, plus their blocking and serving, we need to see that, to actually see what we’re working on.
“Kudos to Franklin County. They have a good team, and they could go far.”
Both teams continue district play in their next matches when they face Great Crossing.
Franklin County plays its first home match Monday against Great Crossing, and WHHS travels to Georgetown to face the Warhawks Tuesday. Both matches are at 7:30 p.m.
• Franklin County’s third win of the season came Tuesday when it defeated Frankfort 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-16) at F.D. Wilkinson Gym.
Frankfort improved to 2-3 Thursday with a 2-0 (25-14, 26-24) win at home against Trimble County.
