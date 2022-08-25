Franklin County’s volleyball team has some goals in mind for this season, and Thursday’s match at Western Hills did nothing to dampen them.

The Lady Flyers defeated WHHS 3-0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-14) to stay unbeaten this season at 4-0. FCHS has won all four matches 3-0.

082722.VB-FC celebration_ly.JPG

Members of Franklin County's volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point against Western Hills during Thursday's match at WHHS, Franklin County won 3-0. The players are, going clockwise, Sophie Dufour (1), Carlee VanHouten, Isabelle Cecil (4), Laurae Heady (13), Alana Romero-Lozano (15) and Lindsey Fister. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
082722.VB-WH Shelton_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Gabby Shelton (19) sends the ball over the net during Thursday's match against Franklin County at WHHS. Franklin County won 3-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

