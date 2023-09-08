Franklin County’s volleyball team knocked off defending champion Logan County in the first round of the Kentucky 2A Championships state tournament today at Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

The Lady Flyers won 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-20) to reach Saturday’s semifinals.

