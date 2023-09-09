Franklin County's volleyball lost to Nelson County Saturday in the semifinals of the Kentucky 2A Championships state tournament.

Nelson County won 3-1 (28-26, 19-25, 25-16, 25-18) to improve to 12-3 on the season and will meet Taylor County in the championship match Saturday evening. Taylor County defeated Whitley County 3-1 in the other semifinal.

