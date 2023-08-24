Franklin County's Sophie Dufour (1) sends the ball past Lexington Catholic's Lauren Gohmann (18) and Allie Kronenberg (9) during Thursday's match at FCHS. Lexington Catholic won 3-1. Dufour, a junior, got the 1,000th kill of her career Tuesday against Boyle County. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County’s volleyball team came into Thursday’s match with a 3-0 record and head coach Dale Adkins sitting at 99 career victories.
Adkins will have to wait a little longer for win No. 100 as the Lady Knights, ranked 21st in the state, took a 3-1 victory (25-16, 21-25, 25-11, 25-17) at FCHS.
“You definitely want to play a good team like Lexington Catholic at the beginning of the season so you can kind of see where you are and learn from it,” Adkins said. “We’ll probably end up seeing them I’d say at least two more times this year if not three, just in different tournaments.
“I was pleased. We were a little short-handed tonight. One of our middles rolled her ankle against Boyle (Tuesday), so we were trying out a whole different rotation.”
After losing the first set, the Lady Flyers kept their composure through a tight second set and won it 25-21.
“We brought the energy better, our block was a lot better, so it took the pressure off our passers to make good passes,” Adkins said. “Everything kind of clicked there in the second set.”
Lexington Catholic (4-1) regrouped in the third set and didn’t let FCHS get closer than five points after the midway point of the fourth set.
What was the lesson the Lady Flyers learned Thursday?
“I think they learned they can play with anybody in our region,” Adkins said. “They just have to go out and believe it.”
The Lady Flyers will try to get Adkins the 99th win of his career this weekend when they play in the Thoroughbred Smash at Lafayette. Adkins coached at Anderson and Union counties before coming to Franklin County.
“I’m very happy with where we are right now,” he said. “We know we’ve got some things to work on and we need to grow a little bit as a team, but I feel pretty confident in October we’ll be there.”
