Franklin County's Sophie Dufour (1) sends the ball past Lexington Catholic's Lauren Gohmann (18) and Allie Kronenberg (9) during Thursday's match at FCHS. Lexington Catholic won 3-1. Dufour, a junior, got the 1,000th kill of her career Tuesday against Boyle County. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Franklin County’s volleyball team came into Thursday’s match with a 3-0 record and head coach Dale Adkins sitting at 99 career victories.

Adkins will have to wait a little longer for win No. 100 as the Lady Knights, ranked 21st in the state, took a 3-1 victory (25-16, 21-25, 25-11, 25-17) at FCHS.

Franklin County's Emma Perkins (5) puts the ball over the net Thursday during the Lady Flyers' home match against Lexington Catholic. The Lady Knights won 3-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

