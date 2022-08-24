082422.VB-FC VanHouten-FH .jpg

Franklin County's Carlee VanHouten (9) goes up for the block on a ball hit by Frankfort's Abigail Luking (2) as FHS' Sophi Reynolds (3) and Ella Luking (8) watch the play during Tuesday's match at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium. FCHS won 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-16). (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Franklin County’s volleyball team stayed on a roll Tuesday, defeating Frankfort 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-16) at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.

The Lady Flyers haven’t lost a game as they improved to 3-0.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription