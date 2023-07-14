The United States Marine Corps and the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced Thursday that 1,333 collegiate and high school volleyball teams have earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award this season.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Both Franklin County teams received the team academic award, and the Flyers were the only boys team in the state to earn the honor.

