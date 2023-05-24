Western Hills had two individual champions and Franklin County had one individual champion and two winning relay teams at the Class 2A Section 4 track and field meet Tuesday at Scott High School in Taylor Mill.
FCHS’ Jaden Oldham won the girls shot put. She was state runner-up in the event last year and state champion in 2021.
Western Hills’ Jon Eades won the 1,600-meter run, and David Jackson was the high jump champion.
The Lady Flyers’ 4x100-meter relay and 4x200-meter relay both won Tuesday. Running on the 4x100 team was Deon Echols, Deloris Boateng, TaZyriah Miley and Bria Wilson. Running on the 4x200 team was Echols, Boateng, Hailey Hill and Kate Alvis.
The top two finishers in each event automatically qualify for the state meet, and the next best 10 times/distances from across the state also qualify.
Oldham was runner-up in the discus to qualify for state. Also qualifying for state as regional runners-up were FCHS’ Peyton Ledford in the shot put and WHHS’ Tyler Withers in the 200-meter dash.
Lexington Catholic won the girls team title, and Bourbon County placed second. The Lady Flyers were fifth, and WHHS tied for eighth place.
Bourbon County took the boys team title, followed by Highlands. Western Hills placed fifth, and Franklin County was seventh.
The Class 2A state meet will be June 2 at the University of Kentucky.
Here are the results for the local competitors at the regional meet.
GIRLS
4x800-meter relay: 5. FCHS (Kate Alvis, Jayden Dummitt, Rylee Schaffner, Ella Johnston) 10:33.11.
100-meter hurdles: 8. Isabelle Powell (FC) 17.96.
100-meter dash: 3. Bria Wilson (FC) 12.92, 4. Deloris Boateng (FC) 12.95, 11. Khalena Watts (WH) 13.78, 13. Cassidy Bowman (WH) 13.80.
4x200-meter relay: 1. FCHS (Deon Echols, Deloris Boateng, Hailey Hill, Kate Alvis) 1:47.23.
1,600-meter run: 10. Ella Johnston (FC) 6:34.95, 11. Alex Schweickart (WH) 7:49.22.
4x100-meter relay: 1. FCHS (Deon Echols, Deloris Boateng, TaZyriah Miley, Bria Wilson) 50.36.
800-meter run: 6. Jayden Dummitt (FC) 2:38.62, 10. Samantha Ramsey (WH) 3:20.00, 11. Alex Schweickart (WH) 3:20.38.
200-meter dash: 5. Kate Alvis (FC) 27.98, 9. Mariah Jackson (FC) 28.30, 12. Cassidy Bowman (WH) 29.28, 14. Khalena Watts (WH) 30.09.
3,200-meter run: 6. Rylee Schaffner (FC) 12:50.70, 10. Ella Johnston (FC) 14:57.85.
Shot put: 1. Jaden Oldham (FC) 36-05, 6. Elizabeth Judy (WH) 26-04, 13. Rory Shields (WH) 19-05.
Discus throw: 2. Jaden Oldham (FC) 80-07, 6. Elizabeth Judy (WH) 70-07, 12. Rory Shields (WH) 52-05.
Long jump: 6. Cassidy Bowman (WH) 13-05.50, 11. Mackinley Sharp (WH) 10-07.
High jump: 8. Mackinley Sharp (WH) 4-00.
BOYS
4x800-meter relay: 5. FCHS (Ismael Valladares Valles, Graham Clements, Isaac Andrews, Elijah Ruffin) 9:12.13.
110-meter hurdles: 3. Henry Andrews (FC) 17.77, 8. James Rhody (WH) 19.83.
100-meter dash: 5. Tyler Withers (WH) 11.60, 6. Zachary Cox (FC) 11.75, 8. Gavin Hurst (FC) 11.94, 15. Garrison Graves (WH) 12.69.
4x200-meter relay: 5. WHHS (Landon Giles, Garrison Graves, Camdon Higgins, James Rhody) 1:40.62.
1,600-meter run: 1. Jon Eades (WH) 4:32.36, 7. Steven Meyer (WH) 4:59.79, 11. Graham Clements (FC) 5:15.39, 14. Carlos Cortes (FC) 5:22.74.
4x100-meter relay: 4. FCHS (Taurean Smith, Greg Anderson, Gavin Hurst, Zachary Cox) 45.42, 5. WHHS (Tony Sutton Tyler Withers, Erik Westmoreland, Camdon Higgins) 45.97.
400-meter dash: 3. Greg Anderson (FC) 52.17,11. Landon Giles (WH) 57.83.
300-meter hurdles: 8. James Rhody (WH) 48.19.
800-meter run: 7. Steven Meyer (WH) 2:09.09, 9. Aiden Satterley (WH) 2:11.95.
200-meter dash: 2. Tyler Withers (WH) 22.85, 9. Taurean Smith (FC) 24.60, 13. Isaac Antoine (FC) 24.86, 15. Garrison Graves (WH) 25.39.
3,200-meter run: 6. Isaace Gilbert (FC) 11:23.98, 8. Isaiah Sowders (FC) 11:58.36, 14. Cainan Lawson (WH) 13:13.33.
4x400-meter relay: 3. FCHS (Carter Richardson, Greg Anderson, Emanuel Smith, Zachary Cox) 3:36.10, 7. WHHS (Jon Eades, Landon Giles, Garrison Graves, Aiden Satterley) 3:58.17.
Shot put: 2. Peyton Ledford (FC) 45-09.50, 5. Perrin Thompson (WH) 39-06.75, 8. Carson Greenwell (FC) 36-11, 11. Elijah Samuels (WH) 34-06.
Discus throw: 6. Ty Taylor (FC) 116-05, 7. Perrin Thompson (WH) 113-01, 9. Jacob Olds (FC) 104-07, 11. Elijah Samuels (WH) 95-02.
Long jump: 4. David Jackson (WH) 19-07.50, 5. Tyler Withers (WH 19-02, 9. Gavin Hurst (FC) 18-01.
Triple jump: 6. Henry Andrews (FC) 36-00.50.
High jump: 1. David Jackson (WH) 6-04.
