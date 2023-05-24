Western Hills had two individual champions and Franklin County had one individual champion and two winning relay teams at the Class 2A Section 4 track and field meet Tuesday at Scott High School in Taylor Mill.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

FCHS’ Jaden Oldham won the girls shot put. She was state runner-up in the event last year and state champion in 2021.

Western Hills logo

