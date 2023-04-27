The second game of the Franklin County-Western Hills baseball doubleheader Thursday was stopped with FCHS leading 11-2 going into the bottom of the fourth inning.

The game will resume at 5:30 p.m. Monday at WHHS with the Flyers coming to bat in the bottom of the fourth.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription