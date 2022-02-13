Franklin County and Western Hills both have two wrestlers who have advanced out of the weekend’s Region 4 tournament at South Oldham to the first round of the state tournament Saturday at Union County High School in Morganfield.

WHHS sophomore Kelton Bailey won the 113-pound weight class championship for the second time. 

Also advancing are Franklin County’s Braylen Livingston (113) and Jose Rios (175) and WHHS’ Alex Whitt (126).

Bailey now has a 34-4 record. Whitt, a sophomore, has a 28-10 record. Livingston is.a seventh grader with a 14-4 record, and Rios, a senior, has a 12-8 record.

The top eight wrestlers in each weight class at Union County advance to the state tournament Feb. 25-26 at George Rogers Clark High School.

The first round at Union County is for Regions 1-4, and Great Crossing is hosting the first round for Regions 5-8 Saturday.

