The Capital City Classic Holiday Tournament will be played Dec. 21-23 at Franklin County and Western Hills.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

The FCHS and WHHS boys basketball teams are hosting the tournament.

Western Hills logo

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription