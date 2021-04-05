The Franklin County and Western Hills swim teams competed in a quad meet Tuesday with the Christian Academy of Louisville and host South Oldham.
Local winners were Franklin County’s Collin Matthews in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke and Western Hills’ Brenna Jackson in the 100-yard butterfly, Peyton Zinner in the 500-yard freestyle and Garrett Foster in the 200-yard freestyle.
WHHS’ 200-yard freestyle relay team of Evan Sinor-Huggins, Hunter Foster, Garrett Foster and Joey Curtsinger and FCHS’ 400-yard freestyle relay team of Matthews, Braden Kalla, Christian Adkins and Maximus Briedert both posted wins.
FCHS finished second in the boys and girls team standings behind South Oldham. WHHS was third in the boys team standings and fourth in the girls standings.
Here are the results for the local competitors.
GIRLS
200-yard IM: 2. Olivia Adkins (FC) 2:53.66.
50-yard freestyle: 9. Savannah Salchli (FC) 37.72.
100-yard butterfly: 1. Brenna Jackson (WH) 1:14.32.
100-yard freestyle: 9. Savannah Salchli (FC) 1:25.42.
500-yard freestyle: 1. Peyton Zinner (WH) 6:17.66, 3. Sidney Wix (F) 7:02.08.
100-yard backstroke: 2. Brenna Jackson (WH) 1:16.24, 3. Olivia Adkins (FC) 1:19.67, 4. Sidney Wix (FC) 1:23.42.
100-yard breaststroke: 2. Peyton Zinner (WH) 1:22.15.
BOYS
200-yard medley relay: 2. WHHS (Hunter Foster, Joey Curtsinger, Garrett Foster, Evan Sinor-Huggins) 2:02.62.
200-yard freestyle: 1. Garrett Foster (WH) 2:11.83.
200-yard IM: 3. Hunter Foster (WH) 2:30.27, 5. Garrett Bourne (FC) 2:56.82.
50-yard freestyle: 2. Evan Sinor-Huggins (WH) 24.89, 3. Joey Curtsinger (WH) 26.83, 4. Jackson Prewitt (FC) 27.77, 6. Logan Prewitt (FC) 31.95.
100-yard butterfly: 1. Collin Matthews (FC) 1:04.92.
100-yard freestyle: 2. Evan Sinor-Huggins (WH) 55.03, 3. Garrett Foster (WH) 59.49, 4. Braden Kalla (FC) 1:01.23, 5. Jackson Prewitt (FC) 1:01.65, 6. Maximus Briedert (FC) 1:02.97, 7. Logan Prewitt (FC) 1:11.11, 8. Garrett Bourne (FC) 1:13.56.
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. WHHS (Evan Sinor-Huggins, Hunter Foster, Garrett Foster, Joey Curtsinger) 1:46.78, 3. FCHS (Logan Prewitt, Garrett Bourne, Christian Adkins, Jackson Prewitt) 2:03.77.
100-yard backstroke: 1. Collin Matthews (FC) 1:03.74, 2. Hunter Foster (WH) 1:10.53, 3. Braden Kalla (FC) 1:11.63, 4. Christian Adkins (FC) 1:18.43.
100-yard breaststroke: 3. Maximus Briedert (FC) 1:19.20, 4. Joey Curtsinger (WH) 1:25.49.
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. FCHS (Collin Matthews, Braden Kalla, Christian Adkins, Maximus Briedert) 4:04.05.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.