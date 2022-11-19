Elesius Robinson.jpg

Franklin County's Elesius Robinson (4) cuts to the outside to avoid a hit from Spencer County Nov. 11. FCHS beat Warren East Friday to advance to the Class 4A semifinals. (State Journal file photo)

Franklin County won the regional championship game against Warren East Friday night 49-21. 

The Flyers will play at Corbin in the Class 4A semifinals next week.

