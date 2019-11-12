The Franklin County Youth Wrestling Team will have open enrollment signups beginning Tuesday.
The team starts practice Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Room 511 at Franklin County High School. The practice schedule is Tuesdays and Thursday from 6-7 p.m.
The team is open to boys and girls ages 5-12.
There is a $40 membership fee for all participants, and checks should be made out to Franklin County Youth Wrestling Club by Tuesday. A possible payment plan and/or scholarship options may be available to those who need financial assistance.
Wrestlers will need a pair of wrestling shoes and a USA wrestling card available at https://www.usawmembership.com/login.
For more information, contact coach J.J. Townsend at mauigreatwhites@yahoo.com or 859-707-6480.