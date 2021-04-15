What Franklin County baseball coach Jeff Wilhoite was looking for from his team Thursday is exactly what he saw.
The Flyers, after losing to Frankfort 10-7 Tuesday, defeated the Panthers 8-0 Thursday at FCHS.
“The big difference tonight from the last game is we made plays, we made routine plays,” Wilhoite said. “Austin Presley did a good job on the mound. He kept them off balance, and Kylon Penn, a freshman who started on the mound for us Tuesday, started at third and made some great plays.”
The teams were originally scheduled to play Wednesday, but the game was moved to Thursday because of muddy field conditions at FCHS.
“They really wanted to play yesterday after what happened Tuesday night,” Wilhoite said of his team.
FCHS scored three runs in the first inning to set the tone.
“What I said I was concerned about after Tuesday was coming out flat,” FHS coach Travis McConathy said, “and we came out flat. You can’t commit six or seven errors and expect to win ballgames.”
The Flyers pushed their lead to 5-0 with two runs in the third inning. They added a single run in the fifth inning and two in the sixth.
"After having only two guys get hits Tuesday, we spread the hits around today, and that was much better,” Wilhoite said.
FCHS’ Bennett Myers hit a double and single and drew two walks, and Brady Hockensmith had two hits and a stolen base.
Cameron McDonald hit a double and drove in three runs, Penn had a hit and an RBI, and Jacob Golson singled.
Presley threw a complete game, giving up one hit and striking out seven.
“Austin’s a senior,” Wilhoite said. “He’s comfortable on the mound, and he did what he wanted to do.”
Frankfort’s hit was a single by Caleb Hockensmith. Austin Wellman was the starting pitcher, and Connor Ross finished the game in relief.
FCHS (2-3) plays Friday in Louisville against the Christian Educational Consortium, a home school team, and the Flyers are at home Saturday with an 11 a.m. game with Harrison County.
FHS (5-4) plays at Garrard County Friday.
