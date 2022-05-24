Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County’s baseball season came to an end Monday with an 8-4 loss to Madison Central in the first round of the 11th Region tournament in Richmond.

Madison Central (26-7) plays Henry Clay Tuesday in the semifinals at Great Crossing.

FCHS ends its season at 14-20. The Flyers’ seniors this year are Brady Hockensmith, Jacob Hogan, Mason Little, Lynden Moore and Bennett Myers.

