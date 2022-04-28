It took awhile to get started, but a big fifth inning put Franklin County’s baseball team in the driver’s seat Wednesday night.
FCHS scored five runs in the fifth to go ahead 8-1 over Western Hills at Franklin County. That turned out to be the final score.
“We didn’t have any fire,” FCHS coach Deron McDonald said. “I’m yelling at 28 kids to stand up and get into the game, and it took a couple of innings for them to get into it.
“Give credit to DJ (Barnett),” he added about WHHS’ starting pitcher. “He pitched a great game for them. He kept us off balance, and we also hurt ourselves on the bases quite a bit early on.”
Franklin County got on the scoreboard with two runs in the third inning on singles by Carson Hockensmith and Kaelin Farr, an error and two walks, one of them intentional.
The Flyers added a run in the fourth without a hit, but WHHS responded with a run in the top of the fifth to make the score 3-1.
FCHS gained some breathing room in the fifth with five runs on a triple by Farr, four walks, one intentional, and a hit batsman.
Cameron McDonald pitched the first six innings for FCHS to pick up the win.
“He’s been pitching pretty good,” coach McDonald said. “He has a couple of losses, but we haven’t really given him a lot of offense here and there at times.
“For the most part he’s had good control. He’s not overpowering, but he has good stuff.”
Western Hills has been hit by the flu and dressed just 18 players, varsity and junior varsity combined, for Wednesday’s games. Four starters missed the game because they were sick.
“I love how they competed even though everyone doesn’t feel their best,” WHHS coach Kevin Martin said. “It’s really hard to get texts from players who can barely hold their heads up, and they really want to be here with their teammates.
“In a game that’s this important, a district game and cross-town rivalry, I feel bad that they weren’t able to be here.”
FCHS defeated Western Hills 15-4 Tuesday at WHHS.
“I know Western Hills wasn’t at full competitive strength today or yesterday,” McDonald said. “They’re a very solid team when they have everybody there.”
Farr hit a triple and single for FCHS, and Lynden Moore and Carson Hockensmith each had a base hit.
“Franklin County did what they needed to do,” Martin said. “They did their job.”
Clay Woodson singled three times for WHHS, Chris Clark hit a double and single, and Logan Aldridge had a base hit.
Moore pitched the seventh inning for the Flyers, and Abe Johnson and Logan Disponette pitched in relief for Western Hills.
Western Hills hosts Shelby County, and Franklin County plays Harrison County in the Harrison County Hometown Pharmacy Invitational. Both games are at 11 a.m. Saturday.
• Franklin County recognized the 2002 baseball team on the 20th anniversary of its state tournament appearance before Wednesday's varsity game. The team also named the bullpen after Adam Davis, a pitcher on that team who went on to play at Georgetown College. Davis died in 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.