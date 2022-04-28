It took awhile to get started, but a big fifth inning put Franklin County’s baseball team in the driver’s seat Wednesday night.

FCHS scored five runs in the fifth to go ahead 8-1 over Western Hills at Franklin County. That turned out to be the final score.

“We didn’t have any fire,” FCHS coach Deron McDonald said. “I’m yelling at 28 kids to stand up and get into the game, and it took a couple of innings for them to get into it.

“Give credit to DJ (Barnett),” he added about WHHS’ starting pitcher. “He pitched a great game for them. He kept us off balance, and we also hurt ourselves on the bases quite a bit early on.”

Franklin County's Brady Hockensmith, right, celebrates as he heads to the dugout after scoring in the fourth inning of Wednesday's game against Western Hills at FCHS. Western Hills pitcher DJ Barnett talks to the umpire about the play at the plate. FCHS won 8-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Franklin County got on the scoreboard with two runs in the third inning on singles by Carson Hockensmith and Kaelin Farr, an error and two walks, one of them intentional.

The Flyers added a run in the fourth without a hit, but WHHS responded with a run in the top of the fifth to make the score 3-1.

FCHS gained some breathing room in the fifth with five runs on a triple by Farr, four walks, one intentional, and a hit batsman.

Cameron McDonald pitched the first six innings for FCHS to pick up the win.

“He’s been pitching pretty good,” coach McDonald said. “He has a couple of losses, but we haven’t really given him a lot of offense here and there at times.

“For the most part he’s had good control. He’s not overpowering, but he has good stuff.”

Western Hills has been hit by the flu and dressed just 18 players, varsity and junior varsity combined, for Wednesday’s games. Four starters missed the game because they were sick.

“I love how they competed even though everyone doesn’t feel their best,” WHHS coach Kevin Martin said. “It’s really hard to get texts from players who can barely hold their heads up, and they really want to be here with their teammates.

“In a game that’s this important, a district game and cross-town rivalry, I feel bad that they weren’t able to be here.”

FCHS defeated Western Hills 15-4 Tuesday at WHHS.

“I know Western Hills wasn’t at full competitive strength today or yesterday,” McDonald said. “They’re a very solid team when they have everybody there.”

Farr hit a triple and single for FCHS, and Lynden Moore and Carson Hockensmith each had a base hit.

“Franklin County did what they needed to do,” Martin said. “They did their job.”

Clay Woodson singled three times for WHHS, Chris Clark hit a double and single, and Logan Aldridge had a base hit.

Moore pitched the seventh inning for the Flyers, and Abe Johnson and Logan Disponette pitched in relief for Western Hills.

Western Hills hosts Shelby County, and Franklin County plays Harrison County in the Harrison County Hometown Pharmacy Invitational. Both games are at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Abby Davis throws out the first pitch at the Franklin County-Western Hills baseball game Wednesday at FCHS. The Flyers named their bullpen after Davis' brother, Adam Davis, during a ceremony prior to the game. Adam Davis, who died in 2020, was a member of the 2002 FCHS baseball team that advanced to the state tournament. The 2002 team was recognized at Wednesday's game. Standing behind Davis is FCHS starting pitcher Cameron McDonald. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

• Franklin County recognized the 2002 baseball team on the 20th anniversary of its state tournament appearance before Wednesday's varsity game. The team also named the bullpen after Adam Davis, a pitcher on that team who went on to play at Georgetown College. Davis died in 2020.

