Franklin County’s baseball team knew what was on the line when it hosted Frankfort Wednesday for a doubleheader.
Winning both games would secure the No. 1 seed in the 41st District tournament, and that’s what the Flyers did, winning 7-1 in the first game and 12-6 in the nightcap.
“Brady (Hockensmith) pitched really well in the first game,” FCHS coach Deron McDonald said. “Cameron (McDonald) pitched pretty good in the second game. It wasn’t his best outing, but at the same time we gave up some unearned runs.”
Hockensmith pitched a complete game, striking out 13 batters and not giving up an earned run.
He also hit a home run for one of his two hits, and he had two RBIs.
“In the first game Steven Hamilton threw his heart out,” FHS coach Travis McConathy said. “I think it was 2-1 going into the fifth inning. We battled for so long, but there were some mistakes you make with an inexperienced, young team.”
The Flyers came out in the second game and scored five runs in the first inning and three in the second to lead 8-1 going into the bottom of the second inning.
FHS added single runs in the second and third innings and two in the fourth to make the score 8-5.
“We were strong getting out of the gate, and it was a big game for us,” coach McDonald said. “We got out to an 8-1 lead, and then the game changed. Frankfort High did a very good job of battling back. We gave them some unearned runs here and there, and we didn’t really get it going again until the sixth inning.”
After being held to three hits in the first game, the Panthers had nine hits in the second.
“This is something that’s changed with our team,” McConathy said. “We’re a group of young kids. Our starting infield in the second game was two freshmen, an eighth grader and a sophomore, and that was basically the same starting lineup in the first game.
“We’re young and inexperienced, and it shows up at times when we play teams like Franklin County, Great Crossing and Western Hills. I’m very, very proud of this team for battling back. They kept scrapping and clawing, and I think that’s a culture change and it’s what we want to do.”
After Frankfort pulled within three runs, FCHS scored a run in the fifth inning for a 9-5 lead and added three runs in the seventh for a 12-5 advantage. FHS closed out the scoring with a run in the bottom of the seventh.
The Flyers had 10 hits in the second game. McDonald, Bennett Myers and Lynden Moore each hit a double and single. Jeremy Walters singled twice and drove in four runs, Hockensmith hit a double, and Kylon Penn had a base hit.
McDonald pitched 6 2/3 innings, and Mason Little came in for the last out.
Austin Wellman singled three times for Frankfort, and Carter Roth had two hits. Charlie Ellis, Drew Ludwig, Parker Hammons and James Sebree each had a base hit.
Besides Brady Hockensmith, Flyers with hits in the first game were Kaelin Farr with a double and single, Landen Armstrong and McDonald each with two singles, and Moore, Myers, Penn, Carson Hockensmith and Jeremy Walters each with a base hit.
Ellis had two hits for FHS in the first game, and Hamilton had one.
