Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

LEXINGTON — Franklin County’s baseball team took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning Saturday, but Sayre took the 12-3 win in the first round of the 11th Region Tournament.

The Flyers loaded the bases in the first. Bennett Myers drew a one-out walk and was out at second when Brady Hockensmith hit into a fielder’s choice.

With two outs, Cameron McDonald singled, sending Hockensmith to second, and Lynden Moore was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

A double by Austin Presley emptied the bases for a 3-0 lead.

Sayre got a run back in the second inning and took the lead for good with five runs in the second inning for a 6-3 lead.

The Spartans (17-11), winners of the 42nd District, advance to Sunday’s semifinals.

FCHS closes out the season with a 9-22 record.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription