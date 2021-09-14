091421.GirlsGolf-submitted.jpg

Franklin County's Savannah Salchli, far right, putts during a match Monday at Juniper Hill. Watching the putt, from left, are Western Hills' Adisyn Fox, Woodford County's Addy Caine and FCHS' Ellie Bevington. (Photo submitted)

The Franklin County and Western Hills girls golf teams hosted Woodford County in a tri-match Monday at Juniper Hill.

Woodford County won the match with a team score of 165, followed by Franklin County with 175 and Western Hills at 204.

FCHS’ Ellie Bevington led the local players with a score of 38.

