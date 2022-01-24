Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County’s boys basketball team defeated Bourbon County 59-54 Saturday in the Dan Cummins Classic at Scott County.

Jayden Mattison led FCHS with 21 points, followed by Andrew Chenault with 14 points.

Rounding out the scoring were Zack Claudio and Zac Cox with eight points each, Dominick Taylor and Gavin Hurst with three points each, and Kaden Moorman with two points.

Chenault had nine rebounds, and Mattison had seven.

FCHS (6-11) plays at home Tuesday against Shelby County.

