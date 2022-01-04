Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County’s boys basketball team used balanced scoring to beat Thomas Nelson 76-45 Monday at FCHS.

Tyler Valentine scored 16 points, one of three Flyers in double figures. Zac Cox finished with 15 points, and Max Mulder scored 10.

Rounding out the scoring for FCHS were Andrew Chenault with nine points, Braylon Dawson with eight, Lynden Moore, Kiyas White, Zack Claudio and Jayden Mattison with four points apiece, and Jacob Valentine with two points.

FCHS shot 46.3% from the field, including 33.3% on 3-pointers.

Mattison and Claudio both grabbed six rebounds to lead the Flyers.

Franklin County (5-8) plays its next game Friday at Western Hills at 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription