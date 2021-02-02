Franklin County's boys basketball team picked up its third straight win Tuesday, beating North Bullitt 58-44 at FCHS.
FCHS trailed 12-9 after the first quarter but held North Bullitt to six points in the second quarter and led 28-18 at halftime.
Phillip Peiffer scored 19 points to lead the Flyers, followed by Zac Cox with 14 points, Fred Farrier II with 11, Brandon Atkinson with seven, Michael Dummitt and Jayden Mattison with three points each, and Max Mulder with one point.
Franklin County (6-4) plays at Berea Thursday at 6:30 p.m., and FCHS will host Carroll County Saturday at 2:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.