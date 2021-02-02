Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County's boys basketball team picked up its third straight win Tuesday, beating North Bullitt 58-44 at FCHS.

FCHS trailed 12-9 after the first quarter but held North Bullitt to six points in the second quarter and led 28-18 at halftime.

Phillip Peiffer scored 19 points to lead the Flyers, followed by Zac Cox with 14 points, Fred Farrier II with 11, Brandon Atkinson with seven, Michael Dummitt and Jayden Mattison with three points each, and Max Mulder with one point.

Franklin County (6-4) plays at Berea Thursday at 6:30 p.m., and FCHS will host Carroll County Saturday at 2:15 p.m.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription