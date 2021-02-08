Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County’s boys basketball team improved to 7-4 with a 76-60 win over Carroll County Saturday at FCHS.

Zac Cox led FCHS with 29 points, and Phillip Peiffer had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Jayden Mattison scored 13 points for the Flyers, and Dominick Taylor finished with 10 points.

Rounding out the scoring were Nick Broyles with eight points and Fred Farrier II and Michael Dummitt with two points apiece.

FCHS plays at home Tuesday, hosting Madison Southern at 6:30 p.m. for a varsity game. No junior varsity game will be played.

