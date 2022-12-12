Franklin County’s boys basketball team closed out the Billy Hicks Classic Saturday with a 59-56 overtime loss to Lafayette.

Franklin County's Andrew Chenault was named to the all-tournament team for the Billy Hicks Classic Saturday. (Photo via Twitter)

FCHS’ Andrew Chenault had a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds, and he was named to the all-tournament team.

