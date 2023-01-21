Frankfort’s boys basketball team came into Friday’s game at Franklin County averaging just over 63 points per game.

The Flyers made sure FHS didn’t reach that number, posting a 70-37 district win in the district matchup.

012123.BBall-FH Blythe-FC Claudio_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Zack Claudio (3) defends as Frankfort's Jordan Blythe looks over his team's offense during Friday's game at FCHS. At left is FHS' Carter Gilbert (32), and at right is FCHS' Andrew Chenault (20). Franklin County won 70-37. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
012123.BBall-FC Cox-FH Austin_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Zac Cox (23) gets ready to pass the ball while being guarded by Frankfort's Ashtin Austin (14) Friday at FCHS. Cox was the game's leading scorer with 22 points as the Flyers won 70-37. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
012123.BBall-FH Pires-FC Antoine Russell_ly.JPG
  • Frankfort's Thiago Pires, center, tries to dribble past Franklin County's Isaac Antoine (4) and Kavien Russell (2) during Friday's game at FCHS. Franklin County won 70-37. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

