Franklin County's Zack Claudio (3) defends as Frankfort's Jordan Blythe looks over his team's offense during Friday's game at FCHS. At left is FHS' Carter Gilbert (32), and at right is FCHS' Andrew Chenault (20). Franklin County won 70-37. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County's Zac Cox (23) gets ready to pass the ball while being guarded by Frankfort's Ashtin Austin (14) Friday at FCHS. Cox was the game's leading scorer with 22 points as the Flyers won 70-37. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort's Thiago Pires, center, tries to dribble past Franklin County's Isaac Antoine (4) and Kavien Russell (2) during Friday's game at FCHS. Franklin County won 70-37. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort’s boys basketball team came into Friday’s game at Franklin County averaging just over 63 points per game.
The Flyers made sure FHS didn’t reach that number, posting a 70-37 district win in the district matchup.
“We wanted to focus on defense,” FCHS’ Zack Claudio said. “We were playing two of the top scorers in the state (Caleb Hack and Jordan Blythe), and we wanted to stop them and let other people beat us.
“We knew it would frustrate them,” Claudio added about the Flyers’ defense. “We came out and executed and we didn’t let up, but I didn’t think it would work out that good.”
Blythe scored the first basket of the game, but a layup by FCHS’ Andrew Chenault tied the game and started an 8-0 run, and the Flyers led the rest of the game.
The lead was 10 — 14-4 — at the end of the first quarter, and by halftime the Flyers were up 27-13.
Franklin County opened the third quarter with a 13-0 run and led 50-25 at the end of the period.
“They wanted it more than we did,” FHS coach Butch Jointer said. “They paid attention and did the little things, and they pushed the pace. It was one of those games someone was going to get punched in the mouth. It was us, and we didn’t recover from it.”
The Flyers had balanced scoring, led by Zac Cox with 22 points. Also in double figures were Claudio with 12 points and Gavin Hurst with 11, and Chenault finished with nine points.
Hack led the Panthers with 10 points.
Much of Franklin County’s success on offense started with its defense.
“Our guys played so hard on defense,” FCHS coach Jonathan Moore said. “They were getting to loose balls, getting deflections. I think 10 of our first 12 points were layups from deflections and things we were doing on defense.”
“We wanted to push the tempo and get up and down the court,” Claudio said. “There have been times we didn’t leave it out on the floor in games we could have won. We came out and left it all on the floor tonight.”
This was the first of two meetings between the teams this season. They’ll play each other again Feb. 3 at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.
“I think we know we’re going to get up when we play High or Hills because of the rivalry,” Moore said. “If we play like that we can compete against anyone we play, but we have to have that mentality every time we play no matter what name is on the jersey.”
The Panthers (10-8) play another district game Monday at Great Crossing.
FCHS (9-8) plays at Shelby County Tuesday and hosts Western Hills in a district matchup Friday.
FRANKFORT (37) — Thurman Wade 4, Jordan Blythe 7, Caleb Hack 10, Jack Davis 2, Carter Gilbert 4, Daylyn Redden 8, Maxwell Jones 2.
FRANKLIN CO. (70) — Kiyas White 4, Dominick Taylor 2, Kavien Russell 4, Zack Claudio 12, Isaac Antoine 2, Gavin Hurst 11, Zach Perry 2, Andrew Chenault 9, Zac Cox 22, Xavier Taylor 2.
