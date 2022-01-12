Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County’s boys basketball team lost a district game 64-51 Tuesday at Great Crossing.

Andrew Chenault and Zac Cox both scored 12 points to lead FCHS, and Zack Claudio was in double figures with 11 points.

Also scoring for the Flyers were Max Mulder with eight points, and Braylon Dawson and Dominick Taylor with four points each.

Dawson, Cox and Mulder each had eight rebounds.

The Flyers shot 36.2% from the field, including 18.2% from 3-point range.

FCHS plays its next game at Carroll County Saturday at 3 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription