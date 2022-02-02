Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County’s boys basketball team lost a district game to Great Crossing 68-42 Tuesday at FCHS.

Andrew Chenault led the Flyers with 15 points and nine rebounds. Also scoring for FCHS were Kiyas White with eight points, Max Mulder with seven, Tyler Valentine with six, Braylon Dawson with four, and Kaden Moorman with two points.

Jayden Mattison and Mulder both had seven rebounds.

FCHS, 8-14 overall and 1-4 in the district, is scheduled to play district opponent Frankfort Friday at Franklin County.

